Infosys disappoints Street. Find out what brokerages feel about the stock after Q4

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Infosys Q4: At constant currency (CC), the company's revenue grew by 8.8 percent on-year during the fourth quarter, and by 15.4 percent during the entire fiscal year.

The Infosys share price plunges nearly 12 percent in the early trade on April 17 after the company came out with its March quarter earnings last week.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,223 and was quoting at Rs 1,227.60, down Rs 161.00, or 11.59 percent on the BSE.

Infosys on April 13 reported a 7.8 percent on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. India’s second-largest information technology firm posted a profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Consolidated revenue for Q4FY23 came in at Rs 37,441 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 32,276 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue stood at Rs 38,318 crore.