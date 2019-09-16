App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Info Edge rises 2% on Rs 4 crore pact with Bizcrum Infotech

The company has acquired 1,622 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 10 ordinary shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Info Edge India gained 2 percent intraday on September 16 after the company entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 4 crore in Bizcrum Infotech.

The company in its press release said that it has entered into an agreement to invest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, about Rs 4 crore in Bizcrum Infotech Private Ltd

The company has acquired 1,622 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 10 ordinary shares.

Close

The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 32.85 percent on fully converted diluted basis.

related news

At 1127 hrs, Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 1,935.45, up Rs 37.70, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.