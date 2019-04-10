Info Edge India rises 2% on investing Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech

Shares of Info Edge India rose 2 percent intraday Wednesday after company invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech.

The company has acquired 6,000,000 0.01% compulsorily convertible preference shares having face value of Rs 10 each, as per BSE filing.

The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 29.79% on fully converted & diluted basis.

At 11:21 hrs Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 1,918.50, up Rs 27.75, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,926.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,125.00 on 25 March, 2019 and 29 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.44 percent below its 52-week high and 70.5 percent above its 52-week low.

