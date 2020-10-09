Infibeam Avenues share price rises 3% on agreement with Bank Dhofar

Infibeam Avenues share price added 3 percent in the early trade on October 9 after the company entered into a definitive agreement with Bank Dhofar.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Oman's second-largest bank, Bank Dhofar, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank.

Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution, CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (ePGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Dhofar and help the bank to authorize online payment for its customers.

The company further expands in the Middle East by entering Oman to offer payment gateway services to financial institutions.

At 09:23, hrs Infibeam Avenues was quoting at Rs 86.70, up Rs 1.15, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 94.05 and 52-week low Rs 26.55 on 08 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.81 percent below its 52-week high and 226.55 percent above its 52-week low.