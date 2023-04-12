IndusInd Bank tumbles on possible exclusion from MSCI index

Shares of IndusInd Bank declined 1.34 percent to top the Nifty losers’ chart in morning trade on April 12 after its recent shareholding pattern indicated it will miss out on MSCI Standard index inclusion by a whisker.

The private sector lender released its shareholding pattern for the March 2023 quarter recently, which shows FPI room at around 14.19 percent, IIFL Alternative Research said in a note.

The minimum FPI room required for MSCI Standard index inclusion is 15 percent. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed.

“What has caught our attention is the NRI holding at 0.6% which doesn’t elaborate its nature as repatriable/non-repatriable (the latter are investments considered as domestic). In the absence of clarity, the index provider might treat it as a foreign investment,” IIFL Alternative Research said.

“Hence, we will rule out an inclusion in the forthcoming May’23 review. However, we will monitor this name for potential inclusion in the near future,” it added.

Exclusion of stocks from MSCI indices can result in substantial outflows as foreign investors and passive funds track these indices for fund allocation. Similarly, companies added to the MSCI indices usually see increased inflows.

Q4 update

In its Q4 business updates, IndusInd Bank reported a 21 percent YoY jump in net advances to Rs 2,89,965 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Deposits climbed 15 percent to Rs 3,36,443 crore, while the CASA ratio dipped to 40.1 percent from 42.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher expects IndusInd Bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,926.5 crore in Q4 FY23, up 41.5 percent year-on-year but down 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.5 percent YoY (up 5 percent QoQ) to Rs 4,721.6. crore, Prabhudas Lilladher analysts said.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 14.9 percent YoY (up 3.9 percent QoQ) to Rs 3,825.5 crore, it said.

In a note on April 11, Nuvama Alternative Research said foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, which could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index.

Kotak Bank's foreign room is 22.38 percent. With the fall in foreign investors' shareholding in the March quarter, the room has increased to 25.05 percent.

As per the MSCI guidelines, if a security's foreign room is less than 25 percent and equal to or higher than 15 percent, then the index provider uses an adjustment factor of 0.5 to reflect the actual level of the foreign room. When it is more than 25 percent, then the adjustment factor of 1 is used.

