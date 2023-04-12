 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank tumbles on possible exclusion from MSCI index

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

The private sector lender released its shareholding pattern for the March 2023 quarter recently, which shows FPI room at 14.19 percent. The minimum FPI room required for MSCI Standard index inclusion is 15 percent

IndusInd Bank (File pic)

Shares of IndusInd Bank declined 1.34 percent to top the Nifty losers’ chart in morning trade on April 12 after its recent shareholding pattern indicated it will miss out on MSCI Standard index inclusion by a whisker.

The private sector lender released its shareholding pattern for the March 2023 quarter recently, which shows FPI room at around 14.19 percent, IIFL Alternative Research said in a note.

The minimum FPI room required for MSCI Standard index inclusion is 15 percent. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed.

