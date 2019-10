IndusInd Bank slips 6% after decline in Q2 numbers

The share price of IndusInd Bank fell more than 6 percent intraday on October 10 after company posted 3.4 percent sequential decline in the September quarter profit.

The company's profit during the quarter declined to Rs 1,383.37 crore compared to Rs 1,432.5 crore reported in June quarter, on year-on-year (YoY) basis it jumped 69 percent.

The net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (32 percent sequentially) to Rs 2,909.5 crore in Q2.

At 14:38 hrs, IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,261.55, down Rs 47.95 or 3.66 percent, on the BSE. The Great Diwali Discount!

