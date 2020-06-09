App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank shares rally 12% in 2 days on promoter stake purchase buzz

The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndusInd Bank share price jumped over 5 percent intraday on June 9 after promoters said they plans to buy more of its shares in the secondary market.

The stock price surged over 14 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 475.85, up Rs 24.20, or 5.36 percent at 12:02 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 478.10 and was the top index gainer.

Capture

Close

The stock was one of the most active scrips on NSE in terms of value with 2,16,65,462 shares being traded.

related news

The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters.

According to RBI norms, a bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 percent in the first three years after starting operations. Thereafter, the bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 20 percent in 10 years and 15 percent in 15 years. For IndusInd Bank, the promoter equity holding in the bank, as per the RBI norms, is capped at 15 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #IndusInd Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.