IndusInd Bank shares rally 12% in 2 days on promoter stake purchase buzz

IndusInd Bank share price jumped over 5 percent intraday on June 9 after promoters said they plans to buy more of its shares in the secondary market.

The stock price surged over 14 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 475.85, up Rs 24.20, or 5.36 percent at 12:02 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 478.10 and was the top index gainer.

The stock was one of the most active scrips on NSE in terms of value with 2,16,65,462 shares being traded.

The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters.

According to RBI norms, a bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 percent in the first three years after starting operations. Thereafter, the bank needs to bring down its promoter shareholding to 20 percent in 10 years and 15 percent in 15 years. For IndusInd Bank, the promoter equity holding in the bank, as per the RBI norms, is capped at 15 percent.