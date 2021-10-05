MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IndusInd Bank share price up 4% on better deposits, advances number

Net advances rose 10 percent to Rs 2,21,821 crore, while deposits grew 21 percent YoY to Rs 2,75,486 crore

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
IndusInd Bank share price added 4 percent intraday on October 5 after the private lender reported better deposits and advances numbers for the September quarter.

The net advances rose 10 percent to Rs 2,21,821 crore against Rs 2,01,247 crore in the same quarter last year, IndusInd Bank said in a statement to exchanges. Its deposits grow 21 percent YoY at Rs 2,75,486 crore against Rs 2,28,279 crore.

However, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,11,749 crores as of September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 1,05,737 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Its CASA ratio stood at 42.1 percent versus 40.4 percent, YoY.

At 1504 hours, IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,164.10, up Rs 44.50, or 3.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,189 on September 24, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 533 on October 1, 2020. It is trading 2.09 percent below its 52-week high and 118.41 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 5, 2021 03:20 pm

