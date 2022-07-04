IndusInd Bank share price rises 3% on better Q1 business performance

IndusInd Bank share price added 3 percent in the early trade on July 4 after the lender offered improved business figures for the first quarter of the current financial year.

In the first quarter of FY23, IndusInd Bank posted 13 percent jump in its total deposits at Rs 3,03,094 crore, as against Rs 2,67,630 crore on-year. Its net advances, however, surged 18 percent to Rs 2,49,541 crore as against Rs 2,10,727 crore a year back.

The CASA Ratio increased to 43.2 percent from 42.1 percent last year and 42.8 percent last quarter.

The retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,24,105 crore as of June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 1,20,507 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Broking house Motilal Oswal has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,300.

The bank continued to report a strong pick-up in loan growth and we expect this trend to remain healthy which is likely to support margins, it added.

Deposit franchise is growing steadily, with sustained focus in ramping up of Retail deposits. Improvements in asset quality, particularly in the MFI book, and CV demand outlook will be the key monitorables, Motilal Oswal said.

At 9:31am,IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 834, up Rs 26.50, or 3.28 percent on the BSE.