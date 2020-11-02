IndusInd Bank share price jumps 5% after numbers beat expectations; CLSA, Nomura retain buy

IndusInd Bank share price jumped 5 percent intraday on November 2 after the bank declared its September quarter results.

The private lender on October 30 said its Q2 FY21 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 663.1 crore, up from Rs 510.39 crore QoQ and down from Rs 1,400.96 crore YoY.

The profit numbers beat market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll which had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 549.6 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,731.52 crore against Rs 8,682.17 crore QoQ and Rs 8,877.53 crore YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 615.00, up Rs 29.40, or 5.02 percent at 10:12 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 616.75 and an intraday low of Rs 590.90.

The bank's Q2 FY21 NII grew 12.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,278 crore against 2,909.4 crore in Q2 FY20. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for NII was Rs 3,263.1 crore. The bank's NIM stood at 4.16 percent, up by 6 bps YoY. Credit growth rose 2 percent YoY and deposit growth rose 10 percent YoY. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 140 percent for the said quarter.

Japanese research firm Nomura has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 725 per share. It sees RoE of 8 percent/12 percent in FY21/22 normalising to 14 percent in FY23 adding that current valuation at 1x FY22F P/BV is inexpensive.

CLSA has also retained buy on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 710 from Rs 665 per share. It is of the view that improvement in its deposit franchise is a key positive with asset quality commentary robust with collections at 94 percent. It expects credit costs of 600 bps over FY21 and FY22 and has raised its FY21-23 profit marginally by 2-4 percent, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

