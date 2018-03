On March 16, 2018 IndusInd Bank Ltd Client A/C sold 85,00,000 shares of Jaypee Infratech at Rs 10.70 on the NSE.

On Friday, Jaypee Infratech ended at Rs 10.70, up Rs 0.50, or 4.90 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.55 and 52-week low Rs 9.50 on 08 January, 2018 and 12 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 58.12 percent below its 52-week high and 12.63 percent above its 52-week low.