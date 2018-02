On February 23, 2018 IndusInd Bank Ltd Client A/C sold 1,10,00,000 shares of Jaypee Infratech at Rs 13.65 on the NSE.

On Friday, Jaypee Infratech ended at Rs 13.65, up Rs 0.65, or 5 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.55 and 52-week low Rs 9.90 on 08 January, 2018 and 22 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.58 percent below its 52-week high and 37.88 percent above its 52-week low.