IndusInd Bank Q4 profit zooms 50% to Rs 2,040 crore: What should be your strategy?

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

Investors will watch out for the IndusInd Bank share price today after the lender's robust Q4 earnings.

IndusInd Bank beat estimates with a 49.88 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 2040.51 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 13,61.37 crore a year back. Brokerages had predicted a 43.3 percent on-year rise in bottomline.

Net interest income of the lender came in at Rs 4,669.46 crore, registering a rise of 17 percent year-on-year.

The bank's board also recommended the payment of a dividend at Rs 14 per share subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.