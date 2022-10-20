IndusInd Bank Q2 — After a stellar run, can it rerate further?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Asset quality gains a pristine look, restructured portfolio declines Credit growth strong and guiding to a stronger second half Deposit growth decent, SA deposits falter – an area of focus Valuation still reasonable in the context of the growth highway ahead We have been highlighting the rerating potential of IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 1218, Market cap: Rs 94,455 crore) for a while. With a 39 percent rally in the stock in the past three months against a...