HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IndusInd Bank Q2 — After a stellar run, can it rerate further?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The growth outlook of IndusInd Bank is strong and seen in this context, the valuation is still reasonable

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Asset quality gains a pristine look, restructured portfolio declines Credit growth strong and guiding to a stronger second half Deposit growth decent, SA deposits falter – an area of focus Valuation still reasonable in the context of the growth highway ahead We have been highlighting the rerating potential of IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 1218, Market cap: Rs 94,455 crore) for a while. With a 39 percent rally in the stock in the past three months against a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers