    IndusInd Bank Q2 — After a stellar run, can it rerate further?

    The growth outlook of IndusInd Bank is strong and seen in this context, the valuation is still reasonable

    Madhuchanda Dey
    October 20, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    IndusInd Bank Q2 — After a stellar run, can it rerate further?

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Asset quality gains a pristine look, restructured portfolio declines Credit growth strong and guiding to a stronger second half Deposit growth decent, SA deposits falter – an area of focus Valuation still reasonable in the context of the growth highway ahead We have been highlighting the rerating potential of IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 1218, Market cap: Rs 94,455 crore) for a while. With a 39 percent rally in the stock in the past three months against a...

