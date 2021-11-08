IndusInd Bank denies whistle-blower allegations, share price still dips 12%

live bse live

IndusInd Bank share price declined 12.3 percent to Rs 1,042.10 in the early trade on November 8 following whistleblower allegations of loan evergreening. The private lender has denied the accusations.

The allegations made by certain anonymous individuals purportedly acting as whistleblowers, as published in the Mumbai edition of The Economic Times on November 5, 2021 titled as “Whistleblowers Raise Loan Evergreening Issue at IndusInd Arm” are grossly inaccurate and baseless, IndusInd Bank said in a release on November 6.

The bank clarified that all the loan products managed by Bharat Financial (BFIL) in the capacity of a business correspondent were approved by IndusInd Bank and fully compliant with regulatory guidelines.

The processes followed by BFIL passed through audit, inspection, and risk and compliance checks. The NPA recognition process was fully automated in accordance with the regulatory norms applicable to the bank, it added.

The bank strongly denies the allegations of “evergreening”, it said. All the loans originated and managed by BFIL, including during the Covid period which saw the first and second waves ravaging the countryside, were fully compliant with the regulatory guidelines, it added.

Due to a technical glitch in May 2021, nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without the customer's consent getting recorded at the time of loan disbursement. This issue was highlighted by the field staff within two days and the glitch was rectified expeditiously, it said.

Motilal Oswal

The management alluded that the governance structure and risk framework remained strong and was strengthened over the years with strict supervision.

The RBI’s review process is underway, while it has also suggested an external audit to provide further comfort.

The business environment continues to improve, having surpassed pre-COVID levels in October 2021, while the credit cost guidance is maintained.

The stock could witness some pressure due to adverse media articles and asset-quality stress reported by some other MFI lenders. Nevertheless, we expect the impact to be controlled.

Maintain buy, with unchanged target price of Rs 1,400 (1.9x 1HFY24E ABV)

ICICI Securities

The management has admitted there was some technical glitch in May 2021, wherein loans were disbursed without customer consent, though was rectified expeditiously and now all loans are disbursed through biometric authorisation.

This development may have an interim overhang, though the management maintains its guidance of i) 6-8 percent MFI credit cost in FY22, ii) 1.6-1.9 percent overall bank credit cost (excluding provision on Vodafone) and iii) two-year loan growth target of 16-18 percent.

Its ability to deliver >5 percent PPoP/loans, >1.8 percent RoAs and 15 percent RoEs remains intact. Maintain buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,420.

At 10.41 am, IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,048.35, down Rs 140.40, or 11.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,241.85 on October 28, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 571.10 on October 29, 2020.