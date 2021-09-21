MARKET NEWS

Indus Towers shares rise 4% as CLSA maintains ‘buy’, raises target price

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 282 and a 52-week low of Rs 161.30 on 25 February, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Indus Towers share price rose more than 4 percent intraday on September 21 after foreign research house CLSA maintained buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 from Rs 310 per share.

The company is in the top 40 companies on ESG amongst India coverage of 130 companies and it already has 74,353 green sites (40 percent of its total), said CLSA.

However, over the years, it’s seen almost 1 million tonnes in cumulative carbon emission reduction.

Indus’ ESG rating is 8-17% higher than the country & sector average scores and the latest sector relief package is a big positive for the company, said CLSA.

At 11:35 hrs, Indus Towers was quoting at Rs 268, up Rs 5.45, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 282 and a 52-week low of Rs 161.30 on 25 February, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.96 percent below its 52-week high and 66.15 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Sep 21, 2021 12:13 pm

