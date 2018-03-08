Indus India Fund buys 4.77 lakh shares of TeamLease Services

On March 7, 2018 HDFC Trustee Co. - HDFC Prudence Fund sold 6,00,168 shares of TeamLease Services at Rs 2,150.02 on the NSE.

However, Indus India Fund Mauritius bought 3,71,780 shares at Rs 2,150.04 and Indus India Fund SV bought 1,06,000 shares at Rs 2,150.04.

On Wednesday, TeamLease Services ended at Rs 2,150.35, up Rs 100.15, or 4.88 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,543.70 and 52-week low Rs 879.30 on 26 December, 2017 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.46 percent below its 52-week high and 144.55 percent above its 52-week low.