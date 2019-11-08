App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indraprastha Gas share price hits 52-week high on MSCI inclusion, robust Q2 nos

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), in its latest Index, rejig on November 7 added company in the MSCI India Index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indraprastha Gas touched the 52-week high of Rs 422.90, rising nearly 8 percent intraday on November 8 after company had posted robust numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company's Q2 standalone net profit rose 74.5 percent at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 218.4 crore in the quarter ended in June.

The revenue was up 7.4 percent at Rs 1,692.4 crore versus Rs 1,576.1 crore, QoQ.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 percent at Rs 392.6 crore while the EBITDA margin was up at 23.2 percent QoQ.

However, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), in its latest Index rejig, on November 7 added company in the MSCI India Index.

At 09:52 hrs, Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 413.50, up Rs 20.65, or 5.26 percent, on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.