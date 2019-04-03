Indraprastha Gas gains 2% on receiving authorisation of CGD network

Shares of Indraprastha Gas gained 2 percent intraday on April 3 after the natural gas distributor got authorisation for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The company in its BSE release said that it will develop the CGD network in three geographical areas - Kaithal District, Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand district and Kanpur (except area already authorised) district, Fatehpur and Hamirpur districts.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 320.30 and 52-week low of Rs 215.20 on August 2, 2018 and 8 October 2018, respectively.

At 0957 hours, Indraprastha Gas was quoting Rs 305.45, up 1.97 percent on the BSE.