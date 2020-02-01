App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indostar Capital Finance share price gains on Everstone investment

The investment remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indostar Capital Finance share price rose 1 percent in early trade on February 1 after leading private equity and real estate investor Everstone Group said it will invest in the company.

The Everstone Group has entered into an agreement whereby Brookfield Business Partners, together with its institutional partners will, upon closing of the transaction, invest Rs 1,450 crore in the company.

The investment will made through a combination of subscription to securities and purchase of shares from IndoStar Capital Mauritius and mandatory tender offer, and seek to acquire 40 percent interest in the business, depending upon the subscription to the mandatory tender offer.

Close

The overall investment will comprise a combination of primary investment in equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 1,225 crore along with a secondary purchase of shares from IndoStar Capital Mauritius.

related news

Brookfield will also become a co-promoter in IndoStar and nominate two board members. R. Sridhar will continue to lead the company in his role as Vice Chairman and CEO, IndoStar, company said.

The fresh investment by Brookfield will support the continued growth of IndoStar’s retail business, it added.

The investment remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.

At 09:27 hrs, Indostar Capital Finance was quoting at Rs 284.10, up Rs 1.60, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks #IndoStar Capital Finance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.