Indostar Capital Finance share price gains on Everstone investment

Indostar Capital Finance share price rose 1 percent in early trade on February 1 after leading private equity and real estate investor Everstone Group said it will invest in the company.

The Everstone Group has entered into an agreement whereby Brookfield Business Partners, together with its institutional partners will, upon closing of the transaction, invest Rs 1,450 crore in the company.

The investment will made through a combination of subscription to securities and purchase of shares from IndoStar Capital Mauritius and mandatory tender offer, and seek to acquire 40 percent interest in the business, depending upon the subscription to the mandatory tender offer.

The overall investment will comprise a combination of primary investment in equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 1,225 crore along with a secondary purchase of shares from IndoStar Capital Mauritius.

Brookfield will also become a co-promoter in IndoStar and nominate two board members. R. Sridhar will continue to lead the company in his role as Vice Chairman and CEO, IndoStar, company said.

The fresh investment by Brookfield will support the continued growth of IndoStar’s retail business, it added.

The investment remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.