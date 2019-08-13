App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies up 7% on strong Q1, Hyderabad unit clears USFDA review

Revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 252.7 crore from Rs 217.8 crore in Q1 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indoco Remedies rose more than 7 per cent intraday on August 13 after the company reported returning to profit in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.8 crore in Q1FY20 against a loss of Rs 12.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 16 per cent to Rs 252.7 crore against Rs 217.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 96.5 per cent at Rs 22.4 crore against Rs 11.4 crore, while margin was up 370 bps at 8.9 per cent, it added.

related news

The company said in a statement that its clinical research organisation, Anacipher, located at Hyderabad, had come under a walk-in surveillance inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (division of New Drug Bioequivalence Evaluation) between August 5 and August 9, 2019.

The inspection was concluded successfully with no adverse observations or issue of form 483, the statement said.

Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, "This is the fourth successive USFDA inspection with zero 483 for its CRO (clinical research organisation), Anacipher. We are committed to strict adherence to regulatory guidance and maintaining highest standards in delivering quality services to our clients."

At 12:28 hrs Indoco Remedies was quoting at Rs 158.85, up Rs 6.25, or 4.10 per cent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.