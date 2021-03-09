Indoco Remedies share price jumps 5% on launching Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension in US

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indoco Remedies share price jumped over 5 percent intraday on March 9 after the company announced the launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic suspension in the United States.

Indoco Remedies announced the launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1 percent in the United States, the first generic version of AZOPT by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The product is developed and manufactured by Indoco Remedies Ltd. for TEVA at its facility in Goa, the company said in an exchange filing.

The ANDA approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1 percent, is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 292.75, up Rs 16.15, or 5.84 percent at 13:05 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 294.75 and an intraday low of Rs 276.75.

"This first-to-market generic version of AZOPT® (Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%, developed by Indoco) in the U.S. brings in an enormous opportunity to Indoco to serve the patients with a generic option. It also provides us immense satisfaction to be part of the journey in developing and securing approval from the US regulators for such Complex Generic products (ophthalmic suspensions), ensuring access to affordable and quality medicines," said Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director at Indoco Remedies.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 169.2 percent to Rs 25.1 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 9.3 crore in Q3 FY20. Net revenue during the quarter rose 17.6 percent (YoY) to Rs 333.3 crore. EBIDTA in Q3 December 2020 improved 70.8 percent to Rs 60 crore from Rs 35.1 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy call on the stock with target of Rs 358 per share. It has reduced earnings estimate by 7 percent for FY21E due to tepid performance of acute therapy medicines in IPM, while increase earnings estimate by 3 percent/2 percent for FY22/23E given revision in EU growth projection, the research firm said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.