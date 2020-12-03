PlusFinancial Times
Indoco Remedies share price hits 52-week high after Dovetail India Fund buys 5 lakh shares

Dovetail India Fund purchased 5 lakh equity shares resulting in 0.58 percent stake at Rs 265.31 per share, data available on BSE showed. However, OHM Juniper Longterm Fund offloaded 0.54 percent stake in the company at a share price of Rs 265.31 per share.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 12:24 PM IST
Indoco Remedies share price rose more than 4 percent intraday on December 3 after Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 265.31 apiece on the NSE.

Dovetail India Fund purchased 5 lakh equity shares amounting to 0.58 percent stake, data available on NSE showed.

However, OHM Juniper Longterm Fund offloaded 0.54 percent stake in the company at Rs 265.31 per share on BSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 295.00, up Rs 11.75, or 4.15 percent, at 1145 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 295. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 295 and an intraday low of Rs 285.10.

Net profit of Indoco Remedies surged 228.43 percent to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 7.81 crore in the year-ago period

The company's sales rose 12.87 percent to Rs 323.05 crore in the September quarter against Rs 286.21 crore in September 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Indoco Remedies
first published: Dec 3, 2020 12:24 pm

