Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies rises 7% after successful closure of MHRA inspection

The inspection was held from 16-20 September, 2019 and resulted in 2 observations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Indoco Remedies rose 7 percent intraday on September 23 after the successful closure of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) inspection at the Goa facility.

The company's sterile manufacturing facility (Plant II) at Verna, Goa, has successfully concluded an inspection conducted by the UK Health Regulator, MHRA.

The inspection was held from 16-20 September, 2019 and resulted in 2 observations.

"The successful closure of the MHRA inspection is encouraging and reflects the immense learning and adaption by our technical team. The Sterile manufacturing site is expected to receive the EU GMP certification soon, following this recent inspection," said Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 238 and its 52-week low of Rs 133.80 on 26 November, 2018 and 29 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.99 percent below its 52-week high and 22.76 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1132 hrs, Indoco Remedies was quoting at Rs 164.25, up Rs 6.05, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

