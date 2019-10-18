Indoco Remedies gains 7% after zero observation from USFDA

Shares of Indoco Remedies added more than 7 percent intraday on October 18 after USFDA completed inspection with zero 483s.

The company's clinical research organisation (CRO), AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad successfully cleared the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero 483s, as per the company release.

The inspection was held from October 14 to 18.

"This achievement is for the fifth time in a row and confirms the capabilities of our team at the CRO for maintaining highest quality standards and excellence in servicing our clients," said Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies.

The CRO - AnaCipher conducts Bio-Equivalence and Bio-Availability (BA/BE) studies at its facility in Hyderabad and is spread over an area of 30,000 sq. ft. with 98 beds.