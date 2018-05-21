App
May 21, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indoco Remedies gains 2% on no observation from USFDA for Rabale unit

During the audit, the FDA thoroughly inspected Indoco's entire quality management systems to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indoco Remedies rose over 2 percent intraday Monday as USFDA has successfully completed the inspection at its manufacturing facilities.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successful completed inspection at company's API manufacturing facilities at Patalganga and Rabale, Navi Mumbai.

The routine FDA inspection was conducted at Patalganga facility from May 7 to 11, 2018 and Kilo Lab facility at Rabale from 14 to 17, 2018, company said in release.

During the audit, the FDA thoroughly inspected Indoco's entire quality management systems to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

The inspection included a review of production facility, processes and procedures, training records, quality systems and control procedures.

The Kilo Lab facility received zero 483s from the agency, while its API plant at Patalganga cleared the inspection with 3 observations; none of them are critical or pertain to data integrity.

At 09:44 hrs Indoco Remedies was quoting at Rs 180.80, up Rs 3.90, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

