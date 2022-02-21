English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    IndiGo slips over 3% after cofounder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, says will reduce stake

    Gangwal said that his "intention is to gradually reduce stake in InterGlobe over the next five plus years"

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    InterGlobe Aviation

    InterGlobe Aviation

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation share price slipped 3.5 percent to Rs 2,044.25 after cofounder and  non-executive non-independent director tendered his resignation from the board on Friday with immediate effect.

    In a letter to the board, Rakesh Gangwal said that his "intention is to gradually reduce stake in InterGlobe over the next five plus years".

    "I have been a long-term shareholder for more than 15 years and it's only natural to some day think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal added in his letter.

    Read the full text of Rakesh Gangwal on his resignation from IndiGo board

    Earlier this month, InterGlobe reported a surprise profit of Rs 129.79 crore in the December quarter for the first time after posting losses for seven consecutive quarters. The profit was buoyed by higher revenue and yields.

    Close

    Related stories

    IndiGo had reported a loss of Rs 621.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Net revenue increased 89 percent to Rs 9,294.77 crore from Rs 4,909.98 crore a year ago. Passenger ticket revenues came in at Rs 8,073.10 crore, up 98.4%, while ancillary revenue stood at Rs 1141.70 crore, an increase of 41.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 09:44 hrs InterGlobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 2,059.20, down Rs 61.10 or 2.88 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,379 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,502.90 on 16 November, 2021 and 20 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.44 percent below its 52-week high and 37.02 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Interglobe Aviation
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 10:02 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.