IndiGo slips over 3% after cofounder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, says will reduce stake

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation share price slipped 3.5 percent to Rs 2,044.25 after cofounder and non-executive non-independent director tendered his resignation from the board on Friday with immediate effect.

In a letter to the board, Rakesh Gangwal said that his "intention is to gradually reduce stake in InterGlobe over the next five plus years".

"I have been a long-term shareholder for more than 15 years and it's only natural to some day think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal added in his letter.

Earlier this month, InterGlobe reported a surprise profit of Rs 129.79 crore in the December quarter for the first time after posting losses for seven consecutive quarters. The profit was buoyed by higher revenue and yields.

IndiGo had reported a loss of Rs 621.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net revenue increased 89 percent to Rs 9,294.77 crore from Rs 4,909.98 crore a year ago. Passenger ticket revenues came in at Rs 8,073.10 crore, up 98.4%, while ancillary revenue stood at Rs 1141.70 crore, an increase of 41.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

