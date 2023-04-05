 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Indigo Paints gains on waterproofing business foray; to compete with Pidilite, Asian Paints

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Indigo Paints has bought about 45,000 shares of Apple Chemie India Private Ltd for Rs 6,529 per share

Indigo Paints has announced acquisition of 51% shares in Apple Chemie India Private Ltd

Indigo Paints shares gained over 2 percent on April 5 after the company announced foray into the waterproofing and construction chemicals segments, with the acquisition of 51 percent stake in Apple Chemie India Private Ltd (ACIPL).

Indigo Paints has bought about 45,000 shares of the company for Rs 6,529 per share. In FY22, ACIPL recorded sales of Rs 32 crore and is expected to clock over Rs 41 crore in FY23.

At 9:30am, Indigo Paints was quoting at Rs 1,085 on the NSE, higher by 2.13 percent from previous close. This marks the second day of gains for Indigo Paints in a row. On April 3, it had gained over 5 percent.

Follow our live blog for all the market action