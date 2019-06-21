IndiGo operator, SpiceJet fall up to 5% on rising crude oil prices

Shares of aviation companies Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet declined 3 percent and 5 percent respectively, on June 21 after a sharp surge in crude oil prices.

Oil prices rose on June 21 with Brent crude heading for its first weekly gain in five weeks amid tension in the Middle East after Iran shot down a US military drone and on hopes for a drop in US interest rates that may stimulate global growth, reported Reuters.

According to the data released by aviation regulator directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) on June 18, SpiceJet attained its highest-ever market share of 14.8 percent, a sharp jump from its April figure of 13.1 percent. It is now the second largest airline after IndiGo, which continues to hold a market share of 49 percent.

Domestic air passenger traffic saw a rebound in May as it increased by 2.96 percent after a slump in April.

Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,532.55, down Rs 50.30, or 3.18 percent and SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 123.85, down Rs 6.75, or 5.17 percent on the BSE.

