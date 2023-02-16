 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Indigo stock crashes after large block deal; Shobha Gangwal likely seller

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

As of December 2022 end, IndiGo's promoter and promoter group held 71.92 percent stake in the company, which will now come down to 67.52 percent

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) saw 1.7 crore shares change hands in the block deal window on February 16. This indicates a 4.4 percent stake in the company worth Rs 3,221 crore.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, would be offloading some stake.

After the block deal, the stock tumbled 4.52 percent and was quoting at Rs 1,896.35 apiece on the NSE at 9:20 am.

Follow our live blog for all the market action