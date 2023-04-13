 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s oil marketing companies stare at heavy losses as fears of crude hitting $100 per barrel grow

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Crude oil prices are at the breakeven price range of $85-$88 per barrel for India’s oil companies, which have less room to pass on the hike to end-consumers, according to analysts.

Shares of downstream OMCs such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have slumped more than 9.5 percent and 8 percent, respectively since March 20 when Brent crude prices had dipped to $70 per barrel.

Indian oil marketing companies (OMC), which saw a respite in March when global oil prices slumped below $75 per barrel, are in a difficult situation as oil prices are on a boil again.

They are staring at heavy losses if crude prices rise further as they may not be able to pass on this crude price hike to end-consumers, according to analysts.

With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) deciding to cut production earlier this month, oil prices shot up to over $85 per barrel, close to the level above which Indian OMCs make heavy losses.

“As of last week, OPEC+'s move has only catapulted Brent back to around the mid-$80s level, where it was before the March sell-off. So, as of now, not much damage done,” said Vandana Hari, founder and chief executive officer of Singapore-based energy intelligence company, Vanda Insights.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today

Thursday, 13th April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Thursday, 13th April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Today
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show