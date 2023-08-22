India’s new-age tech stocks could be like the next Amazon and Apple: Avendus Capital CEO

Holland believes that despite competition coming in, there is enough room for all players in this given industry currently

The market is being harsh towards the new-age tech stocks, which could be the like Amazon or Apple of the olden days, said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP in an interview with Moneycontrol on August 21.

Holland believes that the markets have taken the more negative side of arguments towards new-age tech stocks, which could become the big companies of the future. “The markets are not seeing the bigger picture two to three years out. If you look back at Amazon or Apple, we had not expected them to be this big either,” said Holland. His view underscores the idea that the market might be underestimating the transformative power and growth potential of new-age tech stocks.

Holland believes that despite competition coming in, there is enough room for all players in this given industry currently. He suggests that a company with good management and profitability with positive cash flow can be considered a good investment in the new-age tech space. “The goal of moving towards cash flow positive has been fulfilled by several companies of this sector”, said Holland.

“I think the valuations are reasonable now to start putting some money towards this sector,” said Holland.

The new-age tech stocks acquired third place in Holland’s top themes to bet on. He sees more growth in digital businesses even as more competition enters the fray. Besides, companies steering towards positive cash flows add to the positivity, according to him.