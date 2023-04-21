 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sebi plans to allow mutual funds with performance-based fees

Reuters
Apr 22, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

As part of the proposal, the SEBI wants to allow additional charges if a fund consistently outperforms a relevant benchmark index and gives higher annualised returns, according to an internal SEBI document.

The proposal has been referred to SEBI's mutual fund panel to work out implementation, said the source.

India’s market regulator is planning to permit a new category of mutual fund schemes where asset managers’ charges will partly be linked to performance, according to an official document reviewed by Reuters and a source directly familiar with the matter.

As part of the proposal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) wants to allow additional charges if a fund consistently outperforms a relevant benchmark index and gives higher annualised returns, according to an internal SEBI document.

The proposal to introduce performance-linked charges on select mutual fund schemes has not been previously reported. According to the plan, the base fees currently charged for mutual funds would be reduced and additional charges would be based on performance.

If introduced, India would be one of a handful of major markets to introduce performance-linked fees for mutual funds.