Indian Overseas Bank rallies 2% as government increases stake

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank rallied more than 2 percent intraday on March 29 after the public sector bank allotted stake worth Rs 3,806 crore to the government.

The Chennai-based bank in a BSE release said that 269 crore shares at Rs 14.12 per share were allotted to the Indian government on preferential basis.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.60 and 52-week low of Rs 11.05 on 2 May 2018 and 8 October 2018, respectively.

At 12:38 hrs, Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 14.54, up 2.39 percent on the BSE.