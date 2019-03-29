App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Overseas Bank rallies 2% as government increases stake

The Chennai-based bank said that that 269 crore shares at Rs 14.12 per share were allotted to the government on preferential basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank rallied more than 2 percent intraday on March 29 after the public sector bank allotted stake worth Rs 3,806 crore to the government.

The Chennai-based bank in a BSE release said that 269 crore shares at Rs 14.12 per share were allotted to the Indian government on preferential basis.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.60 and 52-week low of Rs 11.05 on 2 May 2018 and 8 October 2018, respectively.

At 12:38 hrs, Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 14.54, up 2.39 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Overseas Bank #markets #stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

South Korean President to Meet Trump Over Stalled Talks With North Kor ...

SC Issues Notice to Centre, EC on Contempt Plea for Alleged Violation ...

Kartarpur Corridor Talks Postponed After India Seeks Answers from Paki ...

Gangster Badan Singh Baddo Has Stakes in Hotel From Where He Fled

In Pics: Diljit Dosanjh Unveils His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds, Wan ...

Extending VVPAT to More Than One Booth Can Defer Day of Counting, EC T ...

Varun Dhawan: Wedding With Natasha Dalal is Definitely Not Happening T ...

Constitutional Anarchy in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, Centre Tells ...

Japanese Firm Aims to Sell Flying Motorbikes by 2022, Aimed at Asia, A ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Notebook movie review: A winning tale of two strangers and a bunch of ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for he ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.