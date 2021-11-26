MARKET NEWS

Indian Metals share price gains 3% on bonus share approval

The company’s board has approved the issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 and fixed January 10 as the record date

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys share price was up 3 percent intraday at Rs 814.10 intraday on November 26 after the company's board approved a bonus share issue.

The board of directors of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys at their meeting held on November 26, 2021, approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every one existing shares of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders on the record date, subject to shareholders' apporval.

The company has fixed January 10, 2022 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to bonus shares.

The board also approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 38,75,00,000 to Rs 63,50,00,000.

At 11.57 am, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys was quoting at Rs 796.55, up Rs 9.30, or 1.18 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 997 on August 2, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 253.85 on December 22, 2020. It is trading 20.11 percent below its 52-week high and 213.79 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
first published: Nov 26, 2021 12:20 pm

