English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Indian Hume Pipe shares zoom after company bags Rs 194 crore project in Maharashtra

    The company bagged order worth Rs 194 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission Project in Maharashtra.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 07, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    Indian Hume Pipe Company

    Indian Hume Pipe Company

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company surged over 10 percent intraday on October 7 after the company bagged order worth Rs 194 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission Project in Maharashtra.

    The company, in a stock exchange filing, said that it has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the work of Rs 194.03 crore from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Division, Buldhana, under Jal Jeevan Mission Project for Jalgaon Jamod 150 villages Regional Rural Water Supply Scheme in Buldhana district, Maharashtra.

    "The project is to be completed within 24 months with a trail run for 12 months after completion of project," it added.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 10:21 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 179.90, up Rs 17.15, or 10.54 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 185.50 and an intraday low of Rs 167.60. It was trading with volumes of 46,695 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,382 shares, a surge of 631.69 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company has high trailing twelve months (TTM) growth EPS, however, the firm has been witnessing declining revenue every quarter for the past two quarters.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Hume Pipe
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 10:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.