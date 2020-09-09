172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|indian-hume-pipe-shares-jump-3-after-bagging-loa-for-rs-134-82-crore-project-in-odisha-5816061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe shares jump 3% after bagging LoA for Rs 134.82 crore project in Odisha

The company received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Hume Pipe share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 9 after the company received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract. The project is to be completed within two years, the company said in an exchange filing.

Capture

Close

The stock price was trading at Rs 178.60, up Rs 5.85, or 3.39 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 182.00 and an intraday low of Rs 176.20.

related news

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish with moving averages being bearish and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Hume Pipe

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.