Indian Hume Pipe shares jump 3% after bagging LoA for Rs 134.82 crore project in Odisha

Indian Hume Pipe share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 9 after the company received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract. The project is to be completed within two years, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock price was trading at Rs 178.60, up Rs 5.85, or 3.39 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 182.00 and an intraday low of Rs 176.20.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bearish with moving averages being bearish and technical indicators being neutral.

