Indian Hume Pipe share price jumps 6% on work order from Rajasthan government

The share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company jumped more than 6 percent intraday on June 20 after it announced receiving a Rs 110-crore order from the public health engineering department of Rajasthan.

Indian Hume Pipe Company secured a work order from the public health engineering department Ajmer, for cluster water supply project package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II in Jahajpur-Kotri tehsils of Bhilwara district under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with operation and maintenance for 10 years, the company said in a press release.

The agreement for the project, to be completed within 15 months, would be signed in due course, the company said.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 252.70 on August 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 140 on June 17, 2022. It is trading 42.42 percent below its 52-week high and 3.93 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11.57 am, Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 145.50, up Rs 4.40, or 3.12 percent, on the BSE.