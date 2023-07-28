Indian Hotels Company: Strong results; to consolidate leadership position in industry

Indian Hotels Company posted strong Q1FY24 results.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong Q1 results Demand momentum buoyant Robust room addition plans Scaling up new businesses Indian Hotels Company (IHCL; CMP: Rs 385; Market cap: Rs 54,657 crore) posted strong Q1FY24 results, backed by a healthy growth in both domestic as well as international operations. With travel picking up, government efforts to boost connectivity as well as India hosting key international events, demand momentum should remain strong. IHCL expects the uptick in average room rates to continue. IHCL, with a comprehensive product portfolio, leading position in the...