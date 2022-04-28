Indian Hotels Company Limited: Key beneficiary of demand surge

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 236; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,500 crore) has posted lower-than-expected operating results, hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in January and part of February 2022. The demand rebound has been pretty strong, with IHCL seeing significant growth over the pre-COVID levels in March 2022. Demand trends as well as bookings are strong for April as well as May 2022. A robust domestic demand scenario, coupled with an expected surge in international travel (post...