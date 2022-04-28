English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Indian Hotels Company Limited: Key beneficiary of demand surge

    The demand rebound has been pretty strong, with IHCL seeing significant growth over the pre-COVID levels in March. Demand trends as well as bookings are strong for April as well as May

    Bharat Gianani
    April 28, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Indian Hotels Company Limited: Key beneficiary of demand surge

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 236; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,500 crore) has posted lower-than-expected operating results, hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in January and part of February 2022. The demand rebound has been pretty strong, with IHCL seeing significant growth over the pre-COVID levels in March 2022. Demand trends as well as bookings are strong for April as well as May 2022. A robust domestic demand scenario, coupled with an expected surge in international travel (post...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Who owns India Inc?

      Apr 27, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Double delight for AU SFB, what yen’s crash says, LIC IPO and investors, get a fix on currency trading and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon

      Apr 23, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

      These long-term scenarios, according to the IMF, will have a bearing on the market trajectory

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers