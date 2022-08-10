HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Indian Hotels Company: Best is yet to come

Bharat Gianani   •

With the industry uptrend, strong market positioning and margin improvement, IHCL is on course to deliver better earnings, going ahead

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 271; Market Cap: Rs 38,443 crore) has posted strong results for Q1FY23. Post two years of COVID-19 disruptions, the hotel industry is witnessing a strong demand offtake. Business and corporate demand has gained significant momentum and resurgence of international travel would only strengthen the demand. Demand-supply dynamics in the hotel industry are expected to remain favourable over the next few years. Supply is expected to remain constrained as lot of smaller players were severely...

