Indian Energy Exchange share price surges 20% as board to consider bonus issue on Oct 21

Indian Energy Exchange share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 956.15, gaining 20 percent intraday on October 19 as the company is to consider a proposal for the declaration of a bonus issue.

A meeting of the board of directors of Indian Energy Exchange is to be held on October 21, 2021 to take on record and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, 2021.

The company shall also consider the proposal for declaration of the bonus issue of equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

At 1136 hours, Indian Energy Exchange was quoting at Rs 909.50, up Rs 112.70, or 14.14 percent, on the BSE.