Indian ADRs: Wipro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank down 1%

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.17 percent at USD 17.39 and Wipro was down 1.09 percent at USD 4.54.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.47 percent at USD 8.49 and HDFC Bank shed 1.24 percent at USD 97.11.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 1.30 percent at USD 22.03 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.23 percent at USD 28.96.