Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Wipro gain; ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.91 percent at USD 18.57 and Wipro rose 1.08 percent at USD 4.70.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.23 percent at USD 8.68 and HDFC Bank fell 0.37 percent at USD 104.56.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.77 percent at USD 22.33 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.57 percent at USD 29.73.