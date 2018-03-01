Indian ADRs: Tata Motors up 3.4%, HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.30 percent at USD 10.06 and HDFC Bank gained 0.74 percent at USD 100.08.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 1.56 percent at USD 17.68 and Wipro shed 1.45 percent at USD 5.45.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 3.39 percent at USD 28.98 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.43 percent at USD 34.07.