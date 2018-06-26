App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 6.2%, ICICI Bank down 4.3%

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. HDFC Bank was down 1.05 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.55 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.43 percent at USD 18.64 and Wipro shed 0.42 percent at USD 4.78.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank plunged 4.30 percent at USD 8.45 and HDFC Bank was down 1.05 percent at USD 105.66.

Also Read - Wall Street pummelled by escalating trade threats

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 6.25 percent at USD 20.86 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.55 percent at USD 33.20.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 08:42 am

