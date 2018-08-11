Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 3%, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank down 2%

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 1.26 percent and Wipro shed 0.59 percent.
Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.48 percent at USD 20.80 and Wipro shed 0.59 percent at USD 5.07.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank declined 2.66 percent at USD 9.51 and HDFC Bank fell 2.19 percent at USD 101.94.In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 3.04 percent at USD 17.87 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 1.26 percent at USD 32.24.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 07:58 am