Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 2%; Wipro gains 2.5%

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 1.86 percent at USD 9.86 and Wipro gained 2.55 percent at USD 5.22.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 1.64 percent at USD 10.17 and HDFC Bank was down 0.32 percent at USD 101.42.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 2.17 percent at USD 12.20 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.39 percent at USD 38.44.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 08:02 am

